Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €84.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($92.31) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KGX. UBS Group set a €102.00 ($112.09) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($105.49) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €93.15 ($102.37).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €59.86 ($65.78) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.60. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

