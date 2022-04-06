Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Cormark

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Cormark to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target for the company. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.40.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.31. 1,511,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,739. The company has a market cap of C$9.48 billion and a PE ratio of 34.32. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.32 and a 52 week high of C$10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.27.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. Insiders have sold a total of 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110 in the last ninety days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

