Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $6.17

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.69. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 72,248 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.21). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

