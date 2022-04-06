Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Keyera in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.79.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.50.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$31.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.05. Keyera has a one year low of C$25.41 and a one year high of C$35.75. The firm has a market cap of C$7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

