KeyCorp Increases Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $41.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HWM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

HWM stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

