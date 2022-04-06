KeyCorp Increases Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $63.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.62.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Corteva by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

