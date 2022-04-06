KeyCorp Comments on Olin Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olin in a report released on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

OLN stock opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olin has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,053,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

