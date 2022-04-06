Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,044 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 48,680 shares in the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

PMM stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.