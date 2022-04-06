Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 28,000 Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Applied Genetic Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 112.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 25,998 shares during the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

AGTC opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.