Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,885,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,278,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,892,000 after buying an additional 6,404,352 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 19,669,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after buying an additional 5,695,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,618,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,792 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

