Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Senseonics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Senseonics by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Senseonics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

SENS has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Senseonics stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $847.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $260,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $1,142,399.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,020,643 shares of company stock worth $2,459,304. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Senseonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.