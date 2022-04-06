Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Denison Mines by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 1,594.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

DNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.46.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Denison Mines (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.