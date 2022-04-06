Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $59,000 Stock Position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,035 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHY. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 98.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 350,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 40,107 shares during the period. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.