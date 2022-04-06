Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) by 243.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.15% of Nine Energy Service worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,661,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Nine Energy Service by 8.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 76,752 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 246.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $101.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.66. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Nine Energy Service Profile (Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.