Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 62,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.