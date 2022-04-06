Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kering from €810.00 ($890.11) to €785.00 ($862.64) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Grupo Santander began coverage on Kering in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($820.88) price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Kering from €813.00 ($893.41) to €803.00 ($882.42) in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.50.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kering has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $93.44.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

