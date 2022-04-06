Keene & Associates Inc. Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,870,000 after buying an additional 143,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

MCK stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.00. 1,148,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,278. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.39. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $311.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.