Keene & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,720 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAE. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 39.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,863,000 after purchasing an additional 116,271 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 190,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.58. 611,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,639. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.30. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAE. Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics Profile (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.