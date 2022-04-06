Keene & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. Exelon makes up approximately 3.0% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Exelon by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 866,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,899,000 after purchasing an additional 155,309 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,810,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,459,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,899,599. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $48.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

