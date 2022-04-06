Keene & Associates Inc. Invests $712,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,644 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $136.56. The stock had a trading volume of 253,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.83.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

