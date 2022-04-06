Keene & Associates Inc. Invests $300,000 in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 99.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNA. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

Synaptics stock traded down $13.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.98. 905,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,239. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.34. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

