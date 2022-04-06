Keene & Associates Inc. Invests $2.85 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. Oracle comprises about 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $82.94. 5,054,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,360,040. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46. The company has a market cap of $221.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

