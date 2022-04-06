Keene & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 47,920 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 2.8% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,715. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

