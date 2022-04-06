Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,935 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 132,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 117,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 90,980 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,913,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.76. The company has a market capitalization of $148.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,585 shares of company stock worth $57,204,925. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

