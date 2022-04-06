Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZIA opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. Kazia Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $14.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 53,393 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.