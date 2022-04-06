Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Sells $992,661.60 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total transaction of $992,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $138.03 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.54.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRTX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,586,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,659,000 after buying an additional 55,120 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,001,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,560,000 after buying an additional 55,305 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 868,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,268,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

