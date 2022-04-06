Kalmar Market Cap Achieves $10.61 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $10.61 million and $28,936.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kalmar has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00005143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00046779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.05 or 0.07365087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,806.86 or 0.99728339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00053923 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,593,654 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.