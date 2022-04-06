Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI) Insider Zane Lewis Purchases 5,000,000 Shares

Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI – Get Rating) insider Zane Lewis purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($112,781.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Kairos Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kairos Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration company in Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, nickel, and lithium properties. Its flagship project is the Pilbara gold project, which includes the Mt York deposit covering an area of 1,547 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region.

