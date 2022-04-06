Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI) Insider Zane Lewis Purchases 5,000,000 Shares

Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI – Get Rating) insider Zane Lewis purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($112,781.95).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.
Kairos Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.