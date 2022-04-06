JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Network International (LON:NETW)

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NETW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Network International from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 505 ($6.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Network International from GBX 540 ($7.08) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 440 ($5.77) to GBX 340 ($4.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 460 ($6.03) to GBX 440 ($5.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Network International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 444.17 ($5.83).

LON:NETW opened at GBX 282 ($3.70) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 237.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23. Network International has a twelve month low of GBX 152.90 ($2.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 459.90 ($6.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67.

In other news, insider Diane Radley acquired 15,000 shares of Network International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £32,100 ($42,098.36).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

