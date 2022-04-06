JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $175.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JPM. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

