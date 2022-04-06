JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $224.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.
Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $205.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.41. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $134.14 and a one year high of $228.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
