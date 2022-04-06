JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $224.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $205.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.41. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $134.14 and a one year high of $228.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

