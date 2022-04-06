JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €8.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.79) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHA. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.91) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.48) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.02) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.42 ($8.15).

FRA:SHA opened at €5.56 ($6.10) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.77. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.42) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($18.40).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

