JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €670.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($736.26) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($879.12) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €803.00 ($882.42) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €795.00 ($873.63) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($857.14) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($906.59) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €777.58 ($854.49).

KER opened at €584.60 ($642.42) on Tuesday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($458.68). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €610.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €650.73.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

