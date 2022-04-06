JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading 10.2% Higher

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.81. 14,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 870,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 0.68.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $663.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.42 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -170.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in JOYY by 180.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in JOYY by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in JOYY by 59.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter valued at $10,903,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in JOYY by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

