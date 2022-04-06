Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 2,200 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $599,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MORN stock opened at $281.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.47. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.33 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $39,313,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.