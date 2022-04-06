Jonathan New Sells 10,000 Shares of Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) Director Jonathan New sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MULN opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Mullen Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $95.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Inc operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

