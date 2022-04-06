Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.42

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.42 and last traded at $76.21, with a volume of 236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.86.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $775.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.15.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

