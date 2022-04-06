John L. Howard Sells 1,732 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE GWW opened at $518.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $490.01 and a 200 day moving average of $477.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,942,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,783,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after acquiring an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

