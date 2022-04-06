John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

PDT stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $17.69.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 5.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.