John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 29th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPS. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

