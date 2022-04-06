John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.