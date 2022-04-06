John C. Geist Sells 1,008 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Boston Beer stock opened at $392.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.19 and a beta of 0.82. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $54,298,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.