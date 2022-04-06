JOE Market Capitalization Tops $293.42 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. JOE has a total market cap of $293.42 million and approximately $32.24 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JOE has traded up 27% against the dollar. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.59 or 0.07357365 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,231.89 or 0.99858660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00054322 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 210,266,842 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

