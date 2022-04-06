Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading Up 9.9%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 165,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 152,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management products.

