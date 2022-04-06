JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Buys $2,041,000.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,041,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 140,290 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $2,929,255.20.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 85,734 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $1,961,593.92.

On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,683,200.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,341,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $3,369,000.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,453,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00.

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. 1,064,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

