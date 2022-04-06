JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Buys $2,041,000.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,041,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 140,290 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $2,929,255.20.
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 85,734 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $1,961,593.92.
- On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,683,200.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,341,000.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,500.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $3,369,000.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,453,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00.
NYSE:JELD traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. 1,064,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $31.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.
JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
