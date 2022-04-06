Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will earn ($1.39) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 73.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 440.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

