Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CIADY)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of China Mengniu Dairy in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CIADY opened at $53.72 on Monday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $66.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

