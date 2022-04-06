Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.74.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.48) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.60.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Barclays has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.2174 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Barclays by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after buying an additional 3,745,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 116.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after buying an additional 2,349,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $10,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barclays by 81.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,576,000 after buying an additional 909,968 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.