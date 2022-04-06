Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GAN Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GAN in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAN’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

GAN has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. GAN has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of GAN by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

