Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.93.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $162.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.10.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

